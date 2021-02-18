PopVultures Ep 41: Award show snubs and shocks

In this awards-season episode of The Straits Times pop culture and entertainment podcast #PopVultures, journalists Jan Lee and Yeo Sam Jo discuss the nominations of Mediacorp's annual Star Awards and Hollywood's Golden Globe Awards. The Star Awards will be held on April 18 and the Golden Globes on Feb 28 in the United States.

They talk about the snubs and surprises, who they hope will win and the historic nomination of three women in the Best Director category at the Golden Globes. Listen at str.sg/JWad

Produced by: Jan Lee, Yeo Sam Jo and Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee

