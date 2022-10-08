Popularising classical music: Violin duo TwoSet’s Singapore concert tickets sold out within minutes

SINGAPORE – In recent years, TwoSet Violin, a pair of Australian violinists, has taken the Internet by storm, winning new fans of classical music with its easy-going, often humorous videos.

With more than seven million followers across various social media channels and over one billion video views on YouTube, its online popularity rivals that of pop music stars.

The group even has its own clothing line, TwoSet Apparel, which includes T-shirts, hoodies and skirts.

To celebrate its YouTube channel attracting close to four million subscribers, the pair – Brett Yang, 30, and Eddy Chen, 29 – will perform at the Victoria Concert Hall, accompanied by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO), on Nov 16.

It was no surprise that the tickets sold out soon after they went on sale. On the online marketplace Carousell, fans who missed out are offering to pay up to $1,489 for tickets that originally cost $79 to $199.

The duo’s videos, which include take-downs of shallow depictions of classical music on television, may be comedic, and their live shows may include silly skits, but they are very serious when it comes to their love of classical music, Yang and Chen say in an online video interview ahead of their Singapore show.

Chen adds: “We wanted to bring more people into the world of classical music, which is something we’re super passionate about.

“We’re like this middle-ground entertainment. We’re entertaining, but we’re still true to our art form. We’re educational. At the end of the day, we still stand for authentic music-making and what we believe is the appropriate attitude towards classical music.”