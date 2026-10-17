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Popular Tamil music composer Deva dies, aged 75

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In a career spanning nearly four decades, Deva composed music for over 400 films.

In a career spanning nearly four decades, Deva composed music for over 400 films.

PHOTO: UNGALDEVAOFFL/INSTAGRAM

CHENNAI – Indian music composer Deva, hugely popular for his unique “gana” style, died on Oct 17, Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

He was 75 and breathed his last at a private hospital here, sources said.

“Gana” songs, Deva’s gift to Tamil-speaking people, may be described as a genre of musical composition that brought the subaltern world into the mainstream, capturing its likes, dislikes, and the rough-and-tumble lives of youth.

In a career spanning nearly four decades, Deva composed music for over 400 films.

These included runaway hits such as the Rajinikanth-starrers Annamalai (1992) and Baasha (1995), both directed by Suresh Krissna, alongside Kamal Haasan’s Pammal K Sambandam (2002) and Panchathanthiram, also released the same year.

Known for his stentorian voice, Deva sang a wide variety of songs himself.

Besides his hit songs, several of Deva’s background scores remain hits with moviegoers, including the pulsating Baasha, Baasha from the Rajinikanth-led blockbuster.

His score for veteran comedian Goundamani’s antics in the Tamil film Sooriyan (1992) remains vividly remembered by movie lovers.

Deva was known for his signature white pyjama-kurta and white sandals, with his choice of footwear reportedly inspired by Rajinikanth.

Deva’s son, Srikanth Deva, is also a well-known music director.

The film fraternity, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, and various political leaders expressed profound grief over Deva’s demise. BERNAMA-PTI

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.