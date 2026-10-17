Popular Tamil music composer Deva dies, aged 75
CHENNAI – Indian music composer Deva, hugely popular for his unique “gana” style, died on Oct 17, Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.
He was 75 and breathed his last at a private hospital here, sources said.
“Gana” songs, Deva’s gift to Tamil-speaking people, may be described as a genre of musical composition that brought the subaltern world into the mainstream, capturing its likes, dislikes, and the rough-and-tumble lives of youth.
In a career spanning nearly four decades, Deva composed music for over 400 films.
These included runaway hits such as the Rajinikanth-starrers Annamalai (1992) and Baasha (1995), both directed by Suresh Krissna, alongside Kamal Haasan’s Pammal K Sambandam (2002) and Panchathanthiram, also released the same year.
Known for his stentorian voice, Deva sang a wide variety of songs himself.
Besides his hit songs, several of Deva’s background scores remain hits with moviegoers, including the pulsating Baasha, Baasha from the Rajinikanth-led blockbuster.
His score for veteran comedian Goundamani’s antics in the Tamil film Sooriyan (1992) remains vividly remembered by movie lovers.
Deva was known for his signature white pyjama-kurta and white sandals, with his choice of footwear reportedly inspired by Rajinikanth.
Deva’s son, Srikanth Deva, is also a well-known music director.
The film fraternity, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, and various political leaders expressed profound grief over Deva’s demise. BERNAMA-PTI