Popular actors Greg Hsu and Jung Woo-sung appear together in a photo

SEOUL - Popular Taiwanese actor Greg Hsu and South Korean A-lister Jung Woo-sung got fans from both camps excited after they appeared in a photo together on social media.

Jung, 49, first posted the photo on Monday, with the caption: “With Greg Hsu”.

Hsu, 31, thanked him under the post, with his comment receiving more than 3,500 likes and attracting more than 240 replies as of Wednesday.

The Taiwanese star posted a similar photo on social media the next day. He wrote: “Thanks, bro. Thanks for the hospitality from the chance encounter.”

Some fans have labelled it a dream pairing of two “male gods” as both stars are known for their good looks.

Hsu, who shot to fame for his leading role in the time-travelling romance Someday Or One Day (2019), is currently in South Korea for a nine-day promotional trip and holding his first fan meet in the country.

Jung, who starred in the critically acclaimed film Innocent Witness (2019), was also recently on a promotional tour, for his new movie Hunt.

Hunt, the feature directorial debut of Squid Game (2021) actor Lee Jung-jae, starred both Lee and Jung and is so far the third highest-grossing South Korean film of 2022.

While both Hsu and Jung did not say how they met, fans speculated that Hsu might have watched Hunt and joined the film’s cast and crew for dinner at a post-screening event.

Hsu was also spotted at a South Korean cafe last week filming a programme with Donghae and Eunhyuk from K-pop boy band Super Junior.