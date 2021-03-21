Pop star Britney Spears shares video from her trip to Singapore in the late 1990s

Former teen pop sensation Britney Spears has taken her fans down memory lane, all the way back to Singapore in the late 1990s.

On Saturday (March 20), Spears, 39, posted on her Instagram account a video of her covering the song You Got It All, which was originally performed by American band The Jets.

Spears, who rose to stardom with songs such as ...Baby One More Time (1998) and Oops!... I Did It Again (2000), wrote: "Geez … My mom sent this to me and reminded me that I can sing. She said 'You never sing anymore … you need to again.'"

Spears did not say whether she would take to the stage again, as she continued: "I've actually never watched this performance … it's definitely from a while ago."

However, the Toxic singer gave some details about the trip when she said: "It's from one of the first trips I took alone ... mostly I just remember saying 'WOW Singapore'."

Spears last performed in 2018 after her representative announced in January 2019 that she would take an indefinite work hiatus after she pulled out of her concerts in Las Vegas and other work commitments.

Since her infamous series of public meltdowns in 2008, Spears has lived in California under a court-approved legal guardianship largely governed by her father Jamie Spears, Reuters reported.

She has since tried to remove him from controlling her business and personal affairs, with her latest bid taking place last week.

Her lawyer told a court hearing last Wednesday (March 17) that he would ask that her care manager Jodi Montgomery, who in 2019 was appointed temporary conservator of the singer's personal affairs, be made permanent.

Ms Montgomery has been temporarily overseeing Spears' affairs since the star's father struggled with health issues.