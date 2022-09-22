Pop star Billie Eilish’s new live videos filmed at Gardens by the Bay

SINGAPORE – American pop singer Billie Eilish’s latest live performance videos were shot right here in Singapore, at Gardens by the Bay’s Cloud Forest.

Accompanied by her brother and frequent musical collaborator Finneas on acoustic guitar, the 20-year-old sang her newest songs, TV and The 30th. The two videos were released on her YouTube and social media channels early Thursday morning.

A partnership with Singapore Tourism Board (STB) as part of its SingapoReimagine campaign, the videos were directed by Singaporean film-maker Choann.

Both Eilish and Finneas are seated on stools, with the lush greenery as a backdrop. Both videos were recorded in a continuous take without any cuts.

It is not Eilish’s first time singing at Gardens by the Bay. In 2018, she was among the acts who performed at the St Jerome’s Laneway Festival at another location there, The Meadow.

“Singapore was one of the first places I ever went on tour. I was only there for a day and absolutely fell in love with it,” she says in a statement.

The videos were recorded in August, when she was in town to perform to 30,000 fans at the National Stadium as part of her Happier Than Ever World Tour. She also posted photos and videos of herself at various locations around Singapore such as Kampong Glam and Tanjong Pagar.

She describes the Cloud Forest as “one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever seen in my life”.

The two songs in the new videos were taken from her most recent EP, Guitar Songs, released in July.

“(They) really are just very important to me in a lot of ways,” she says. “I feel really connected to them and very personally protective over them, and I wanted to have some sort of piece with the songs that felt really intimate and personal.

“It just felt really comfortable to do it in a place as beautiful as the Cloud Forest.”