Pop-rock group Maroon 5 to return to Singapore’s National Stadium in February 2027

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Maroon 5’s upcoming National Stadium show will be their seventh concert in Singapore.

SINGAPORE – American band Maroon 5 will return to Singapore to perform at the National Stadium on Feb 12, 2027.

It will be the Grammy-winning, multi-platinum pop-rock group’s seventh show here. Their last two concerts in 2022 and 2019 were also held at the same venue. They first performed here in 2008.

The latest show is part of Maroon 5’s global Love Is Like Tour, which kicked off in the United States in 2025 and includes other South-east Asian stops such as Bangkok, Manila and Jakarta. It is in support of their eighth album, Love Is Like (2025), which features hit single Heroine (2026).

Artist pre-sale tickets go on sale from Aug 11, 10am to 11.59pm, at ww.maroon5.com/tour

Pre-sales for UOB Reserve and UOB Visa Infinite cardholders go on sale from Aug 12, 10am to 3pm, while pre-sales for all UOB Visa debit and credit cardmembers across ASEAN nations, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, go on sale from Aug 12, 5pm, to Aug 13, 10am. Go to www.visa.com.sg/promotions/maroon5.html.

Live Nation pre-sale tickets go on sale on Aug 13 from noon to 11.59pm, and general public sales start on Aug 14 at 10am via Ticketmaster (www.ticketmaster.sg or call 6018-7645).

All ticket prices have not been released.

Maroon 5 – comprising frontman Adam Levine, guitarists Jesse Carmichael and James Valentine, drummer Matt Flynn, keyboardist PJ Morton and bassist Sam Farrar – are known for their hybrid of rock and R&B music.

They first became popular and achieved global success with their debut album Songs About Jane (2002), which earned them the Grammy for Best New Artist in 2005.

Over the last two decades, the band have scored a string of hits, including Harder To Breathe (2002), This Love (2002), She Will Be Loved (2002), Makes Me Wonder (2007), Moves Like Jagger (2011), One More Night (2012) and Girls Like You (2018).