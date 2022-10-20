Pop-classical duo The Piano Guys to perform at the Star Theatre in March

SINGAPORE – American pop-classical duo The Piano Guys will return to Singapore to perform at The Star Theatre on March 14, 2023.

Comprising pianist Jon Schmidt and cellist Steven Sharp Nelson, they are known for playing classical renditions of pop hits from singers and bands such as Christina Perri, OneRepublic and Coldplay.

Tickets are priced from $88 and go on sale on Friday at 10am. The group played at the same venue in 2013, 2015 and 2018.

The Utah-based musicians gained fame in 2011 when their YouTube videos started going viral. Their channel now boasts 7.03 million subscribers and more than 2.2 billion views.

Their discography includes seven albums such as The Piano Guys (2012) and 10 (2020), which went to No. 1 on the US classical album charts.

Their most recent album Lullaby, which contains covers of The Police’s Every Breath You Take and Survivor’s Eye Of The Tiger, was released in 2021.

Book it/The Piano Guys – Live In Singapore

Where: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: March 14, 8pm

Admission: Tickets from $88 are available from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) from Friday at 10am