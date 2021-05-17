Podcast industry gets Ambies awards show

LOS ANGELES • Move over Oscar and Tony. The Ambies have arrived.

The newly formed Podcast Academy over the weekend hands out its first awards, the Ambies, for the best in a booming industry that has room for everyone from Britain's Prince Harry to reality television star Kim Kardashian to a student with a smartphone.

Some 56 per cent of Americans over the age of 12, or 162 million people, have listened to a podcast at least once, according to this year's research report The Infinite Dial. That is up from 36 per cent five years ago.

All that is needed for podcast-makers is a great idea and a microphone, fuelling the rapid growth in content.

"People can try it without having to invest a lot of money, whereas if you want to make a TV show, you can't just go do that," said Mr Donald Albright, chairman of the Podcast Academy. "But you can make a podcast from your apartment and, in several months, you could be the No. 1 podcast in the country. That doesn't exist in many mediums."

The academy on Sunday (Monday morning, Singapore time) will hand out statuettes in 23 categories ranging from sports and true crime to spirituality and comedy.

Dirty Diana, a scripted erotica series starring actress Demi Moore, horror series The Left Right Game and Cold War cultural show Wind Of Change lead nominations.

Podcasts from recent deals with Kardashian, and Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have yet to air.

The academy will also bestow its first Governors Award on stand-up comedian Marc Maron, whose interview show dates back to 2009 when the industry was in its infancy. It has since seen more than 600 million downloads.

Yet, the goals of the academy, which was founded in February last year, go far beyond an annual awards show. It holds webinars on marketing and distribution, and mentorship programmes, and provides networking opportunities for newcomers and established podcasters alike.

As for the Ambies, Mr Albright said organisers wanted a name that represented audio and ambient sound. "Someone suggested Ambies and that really felt prestigious, and still a call back to audio," he said.

REUTERS