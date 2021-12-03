Playboy taps rapper Cardi B for creative post in brand comeback bid

LOS ANGELES (BLOOMBERG) - The owner of Playboy is bringing on music superstar Cardi B in the newly created role of creative director in residence, giving the brand a high-profile collaborator as it tries to reestablish itself in the pop culture landscape.

The American rapper will provide artistic direction in areas such as merchandise and digital editorial, PLBY Group said in a statement on Thursday (Dec 2).

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, will also serve as the founding creative director and a founding member of Centerfold, a creator-driven website that is set to launch this month.

Citing the Grammy Award winner's commitment to free expression and "celebration of sex and body positivity", PLBY Group Chief Executive Officer Ben Kohn called her "the embodiment of the Playboy brand".

The partnership underscores PLBY's efforts to revive a brand that was once an influential name in men's magazines and broader culture.

With a goal to expand its direct-to-consumer (DTC) business, PLBY's deal with Cardi B, 29, will include co-branded fashion and sexual-wellness merchandise collections.

Sharing the news on her Instagram, Cardi B wrote: "Joining the @playboy family is a dream and I know yall are going to love what we put together."

Besides its DTC initiatives, PLBY is broadening its digital offerings, including through Centerfold, an adult-entertainment platform in which users will create content and build communities of fans.

PLBY also recently announced a collection of non-fungible tokens it is calling Rabbitars.