Pixar's Soul pulled from cinemas for debut on Disney+

LOS ANGELES • Soul, a new animated picture from Walt Disney's Pixar studio, will bypass theatres and appear instead on the company's Disney+ streaming service, in the latest setback for cinemas desperate for new movies to show.

The film will begin streaming on Christmas Day, Disney said on Thursday.

While Soul will appear exclusively on Disney+ in the United States and Europe, it will be released in cinemas in countries where the streaming service is not available.

With consumers, especially in the US, reluctant to go to theatres during the coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood has struggled with ways to release its growing inventory of big-budget films, leaving cinemas with few major pictures to show.

Some big films, including Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer's new James Bond feature No Time To Die, have been delayed. Others, such as Trolls World Tour from Comcast's Universal Pictures, were made available online for purchase.

AT&T's Warner Bros released director Christopher Nolan's film Tenet in theatres, only to see weak box-office revenue in North America.

Last month, Disney made its live-action remake of Mulan available to streaming customers for an additional US$30 (S$40). While the company has not released sales results for that film, it has not been hailed as a great commercial success.

Unlike Mulan, Soul will be available at no additional cost to Disney+ customers.

Disney has already gone the direct-to-streaming route several times this year, including a much celebrated release of Hamilton on July 3.

For American chains such as AMC Entertainment Holdings, the biggest theatre circuit, this year's calendar has few big movies left on tap.

Universal plans to release The Croods: A New Age late next month. Warner Bros has one big December release: Wonder Woman 1984. Soul was originally scheduled to hit cinemas on Nov 20.

Disney+, which launched in November last year, is a US$7-a-month streaming service that already has more than 60 million subscribers.

Soul tells the story of a middle-school band teacher, voiced by actor Jamie Foxx, who gets to play at the best jazz club in town. But before he can, fate takes him on a critical detour to another world.

"A new original Pixar film is always a special occasion, and this truly heartwarming and humorous story about human connection and finding one's place in the world will be a treat for families to enjoy together this holiday season," Disney chief executive Bob Chapek said in a statement.

BLOOMBERG