Pitt sues Jolie over sale of French vineyard where they married

LOS ANGELES • Actor Brad Pitt is suing actress Angelina Jolie for selling her share of the French vineyard where they got married.

Pitt and Jolie, who were once Hollywood's highest-profile couple, bought a controlling stake of Chateau Miraval in southern France in 2008 and tied the knot there six years later.

But they filed to dissolve their marriage in 2016 and have remained locked in court battles since, including over custody rights for their six children.

According to a lawsuit filed by Pitt, 58, in California last Thursday, the couple had "agreed they would never sell their respective interests in Miraval without the other's consent".

But last October, Jolie sold her stake to a "Luxembourg-based spirits manufacturer controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler", the legal document obtained by Agence France-Presse says.

Pitt's filing alleges that Jolie, 46, broke the terms of their original agreement by not offering him first refusal for her share, and that she is seeking to "recover unearned windfall profits for herself while inflicting gratuitous harm on Pitt".

"Jolie long ago stopped contributing to Miraval - while Pitt poured money and sweat equity into the wine business, building it into the ascendant company it is today," it states.

Pitt's lawsuit requests a trial by jury.

It describes the vineyard as a "small, unprofitable wine business" that was "in need of renovation" prior to the couple's purchase in 2008.

The pair paid "approximately €25 million (S$38.1 million)", with Pitt contributing 60 per cent and Jolie the remaining 40 per cent.

But Pitt went on to pay for renovations "in a manner far disproportionate to his relative ownership share" on the understanding Jolie would not pull out of the investment without his consent, the suit says.

Pitt brought in Mr Marc Perrin, one of France's top winemakers, to help transform the business into a leading rose wine producer, but "Jolie had no involvement in these efforts", it continues.

Revenues reportedly grew from approximately US$3 million in 2013 to more than US$50 million (S$67.3 million) last year, with Miraval recently launching a new line of rose champagne.

A source with knowledge of the case told Agence France-Presse that Jolie "is seeking a return on an investment she did not make and profits she did not earn".

Jolie's representatives and Mr Shefler's drinks conglomerate the Stoli Group did not respond to requests for comment.

Pitt and Jolie first became a couple after co-starring as married assassins in the 2004 film Mr And Mrs Smith. Pitt was married to actress Jennifer Aniston at the time.

He was accused of striking one of their children during a flight from France to Los Angeles shortly before Jolie filed for divorce, but was later cleared by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and social workers.

The pair announced in 2018 they had reached an amicable settlement over the children - three biological and three adopted.

But last July, Jolie scored a win in their custody battle as the private judge overseeing their divorce and custody matters was disqualified from the case.

Judge John Ouderkirk - who had also officiated their wedding at the vineyard - was found to have financially benefited from separate work with Pitt's attorneys, and was disqualified from the case by a California appeals court.

The ruling meant the custody case essentially had to be restarted before a new judge.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE