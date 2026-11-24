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V was discharged from the military in June 2025.

SEOUL – V of BTS attended his first training session for the military reserves earlier in November, with online posts by fellow service members who spotted the K-pop star during the session going viral on Nov 24.

“Just living life,” V wrote on Instagram on Nov 12, sharing photos from his reserve forces training.

“My first reserve force,” he added in one of the captions.

In the photos, V is seen wearing his military uniform, with tags bearing the words “Special Warrior” and “Republic of Korea Army”. His name tag reads “Kim Tae-hyung.”

V was discharged from the military in June 2025 after completing around 18 months of service with the Republic of Korea Army’s Special Duty Team. His attendance at the training went viral on Nov 24 after word had spread online.

“Last week, I saw V at the reserve force training centre,” one online commenter wrote. “Most men were slacking off and looking at phones. Only V was doing his best.”

The user added that V was the first to finish the training after recording five hits in a mock battle.

Another person who said they had been at the same training session also praised V’s performance, writing: “Seeing him score more than five kills and finishing first, I found V so cool.”

Like other men who complete their mandatory military service in South Korea, V is required to participate in reserve forces training for eight years following his discharge.

During the first six years, the discharged are required to attend annual training, which can last either 28 or 32 hours, depending on the nature of the session.

Jin and J-Hope, both of whom were discharged in 2024, are now in their second year of reserve forces training and are expected to respond to duty calls until 2030. Suga, RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook, who were discharged in 2025, are expected to fulfil their service through 2031.

Reserve forces training is assigned based on the service member’s previous military duties and registered address, meaning that some BTS members may be called to attend the same training sessions.

On Nov 13, Jin shared a photograph on Weverse after completing his reserve forces training with Jimin and J-Hope, all three donning their military uniforms.

“Well done, guys,” Jin wrote on the post.

Jungkook commented: “Nice work, that must have been tough.”

Five days later, Jimin also left a comment: “Look how tired we are.”

BTS has been on the Arirang World Tour since April, with the group scheduled to visit more than 34 cities across 23 countries through March.

The Asian leg of the tour kicked off on Nov 19 in Taiwan. The group later heads to Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia. THE KOREA HERALD /ASIA NEWS NETWORK