Pets Tseng ties the knot

TAIPEI • Taiwanese singer Pets Tseng has tied the knot, with fans getting a first glimpse of her husband's face.

Tseng, who starred in the 2019 Singapore-Taiwan drama All Is Well, announced the good news on social media on Sunday, writing in Chinese: "He has a wife, I have a husband."

The 37-year-old shared two photos of herself with her husband, whom Taiwanese media identified only as Peter and who is about Tseng's age.

The first photo showed Tseng in a white bridal dress and her husband in a suit, while the second showed them in senior high school uniforms, which the media said were those of their respective alma maters.

Her label Asia Muse Entertainment told Taiwan's Apple Daily that the couple held a simple ceremony on Sunday, with only invited relatives and close friends.

It added that the couple have known each other for more than 10 years and dated for more than 11/2 years.

Asia Muse said Tseng is not pregnant and that her husband is involved in music-related work.

Tseng, who is known for songs such as Miss You, Confession and The Distance Between Us, was spotted by Taiwan's Mirror Media in September last year on a date with a man who rode a motorcycle. Both were wearing face masks in the photos.

Mirror Media said Peter had proposed to Tseng the night after she finished filming a television serial, in which she made a guest appearance, last year.