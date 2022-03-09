Peter Dinklage hated the fake nose actors wore to play Cyrano de Bergerac

LOS ANGELES - The musical drama Cyrano is the latest retelling of the classic French romance about a brilliant man who thinks himself too ugly for the woman he loves - all because of his big nose.
It opens in Singapore cinemas on March 10.
