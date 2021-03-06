Pesta Perdana: Nurul Aini, Lim Kay Tong and sci-fi telemovie Raksasa among winners

SINGAPORE - Actress-host Nurul Aini proved to be an enduring favourite among fans while science-fiction drama telemovie Raksasa (Monster) was the biggest winner at Pesta Perdana 2021, the 17th edition of the biennial awards that celebrates home-grown Malay television shows.

Raksasa won four of the six prizes it was nominated for, including Best Drama Special.

Nurul won Most Popular Female Personality, her fifth win in the category. She thanked her family, calling them her "backbone", and her fans for their votes.

Actor Norman Ishak won his first Most Popular Male Personality prize while the second season of reality baking show Kek Champion (Champion Cake) won Most Popular Programme.

Veteran actor Lim Kay Tong won Best Actor in a Leading Role - Drama Special/Anthology for his role in Raksasa as Salihin Heng, a deaf man whose grandchild was taken by a mysterious creature. The telemovie's director-writer M. Raihan Halim won Best Writing - Drama, his third consecutive win in the category, with writer Alia Farhana. The telemovie's editor Zaini Nasser won Best Editing - Drama.

A total of 30 awards were given out at the event on March 5, broadcast live from Theatre At Mediacorp on Malay channel Suria and streamed online.

Dramatic thriller Kultus won three awards - Best Drama Series, Best Directing - Drama for Muhammad Mahfuz and Best Videography - Drama for Shaiful Reezal Tajri.

Actress Rosita Hussin picked up two awards - Best Actress in a Leading Role - Drama Special/Anthology for her role in Mamaku Bibikku and Best Actress in a Leading Role - Drama Series for her role in the second season of Tekan Minyak.

Seasoned actress and host Mastura Ahmad won two prizes - her third Best Actor/Actress In A Comedy Role for Runcit and Best Host - Info-Ed for Wahhhnita.

Veteran host Najip Ali also won two prizes: Best Host - Entertainment for his work on music show Muzika Ekstravaganza, his third win in the category, and Best Writing - Info-Ed, together with Umie Isa, for the series Semangat Emas (Golden Spirit).

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Suhaimi Jais, former senior vice president of Suria network programming and promotions and Eaglevision Production.

A new award for local Malay radio, Best Audio Programme, was given to radio station Warna 942's morning show Tamu Warna: Espresso Warna.

The awards ceremony featured a limited live audience, made up of mostly nominees, who were socially distanced in the theatre.



Director and writer M. Raihan Halim with the Best Script - Drama trophy. PHOTO: MEDIACORP

