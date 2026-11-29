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ST’s seven-part BTS infographic series runs in the Life section from Nov 30 to Dec 6, featuring one member of the K-pop boy band each day.

Can’t wait for BTS’ Arirang concerts in December and need your Bangtan fix now?

Army in Singapore can get their hands on an exclusive BTS collectible to tide them through the almost three-week wait.

The Straits Times is launching a seven-part infographic series to celebrate the K-pop boy band’s 2026 global comeback and Arirang world tour. It will appear in the Life section of the print edition from Nov 30 to Dec 6, with one member featured each day. Collect all seven to put together your own OT7 poster.

It kicks off with leader RM, followed by Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V, and ends with the group’s youngest member, Jungkook.

Each infographic is pure dynamite, pairing an illustration of each star with his personal and professional mic drop-worthy milestones - and even his BT21 character - as well as the group’s collective achievements.

But it tells only part of the bigger BTS story. Joined in date order, the seven pieces form a full composite line-up - reflecting how the septet have themselves come together as one after being on hiatus for almost two years due to military service.

But that’s not all. The inforgraphics can also be folded, and fans who look carefully at the red and purple parts will find something hidden in the design - proof that the most beautiful moment is yet to come.

Take a cue from Jungkook’s hit song Seven and make this your Monday-to-Sunday thing, seven days a week. Life goes on, but this collectible won’t wait, so run, don’t walk, to grab your copy.