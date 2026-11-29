Permission to fold: Build a BTS Arirang poster by collecting ST’s 7-day infographic series
Alzahra Begum Ali
- The Straits Times will run a seven-part BTS infographic series in Life from Nov 30 to Dec 6, with one member featured each day before the Singapore Arirang concerts.
- Each page shows a member’s milestones, BT21 character and nickname, while also covering group facts such as Arirang sales, Billboard success and the origin of “I Purple You”.
- Fans can collect all seven pages to make one full poster of BTS, with a hidden design detail, ahead of the National Stadium shows on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22.
AI generated
Can’t wait for BTS’ Arirang concerts in December and need your Bangtan fix now?
Army in Singapore can get their hands on an exclusive BTS collectible to tide them through the almost three-week wait.
The Straits Times is launching a seven-part infographic series to celebrate the K-pop boy band’s 2026 global comeback and Arirang world tour. It will appear in the Life section of the print edition from Nov 30 to Dec 6, with one member featured each day. Collect all seven to put together your own OT7 poster.
It kicks off with leader RM, followed by Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V, and ends with the group’s youngest member, Jungkook.
Each infographic is pure dynamite, pairing an illustration of each star with his personal and professional mic drop-worthy milestones - and even his BT21 character - as well as the group’s collective achievements.
But it tells only part of the bigger BTS story. Joined in date order, the seven pieces form a full composite line-up - reflecting how the septet have themselves come together as one after being on hiatus for almost two years due to military service.
But that’s not all. The inforgraphics can also be folded, and fans who look carefully at the red and purple parts will find something hidden in the design - proof that the most beautiful moment is yet to come.
Take a cue from Jungkook’s hit song Seven and make this your Monday-to-Sunday thing, seven days a week. Life goes on, but this collectible won’t wait, so run, don’t walk, to grab your copy.