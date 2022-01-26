Period drama The Gilded Age has 'a different energy' from Downton Abbey

in Los Angeles
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Creator Julian Fellowes knows there will be comparisons between his new period drama The Gilded Age - about upper-crust New Yorkers and their servants in the 1880s - and his beloved show Downton Abbey (2010 to 2015), which chronicled the similarly strict class system in Britain a few decades later.

But he tells The Straits Times the new show has "a different energy" because it is about upwardlymobile Americans rather than members of a declining British aristocracy - although Downton fans will be relieved to find the same delightfully sharp-tongued older women in this series as well.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 26, 2022, with the headline Period drama The Gilded Age has 'a different energy' from Downton Abbey. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top