Performances by Katy Perry and Lisa, celebs like Tom Cruise bring glitz to World Cup US opener

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Katy Perry sings the national anthem ahead of the 2026 World Cup Group D football match between USA and Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on June 12.

LOS ANGELES – The World Cup arrived in the United States on June 12 in a blizzard of celebrity and glamour, with Los Angeles pulling out all the stops for the opening game between Team USA and Paraguay.

The stands at SoFi Stadium were a who’s who of famous folk in the world’s entertainment capital, with movie stars like Tom Cruise, Halle Berry, Leonardo DiCaprio and Owen Wilson joined by the likes of socialite Paris Hilton and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

Pop singer Katy Perry, who performed the national anthem during the opening ceremony, made her way to the seats to watch the action on the pitch while she cuddled up to her boyfriend, former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

British footballing giant David Beckham was also in the stands – sitting next to Cruise – hours after he had been feted with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

(From left) Tom Cruise, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham during the World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay at SoFi Stadium on June 12 in Los Angeles, California. PHOTO: AFP

The honour was the latest in a long line for the former England captain, who was knighted by Britain’s King Charles in 2025 to become Sir David Beckham.

American basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was also cheering for the US, who romped to a 4-1 victory over a hapless-looking Paraguay, giving the host nation its highest-scoring World Cup result.

Before the game began, a packed SoFi Stadium was bid a booming “Welcome to the USA” in a glitzy ceremony that kicked off more than five weeks of football in the US, which is sharing the tournament with Mexico and Canada.

Lisa performing during the opening ceremony before the World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay at SoFi Stadium on June 12 in Los Angeles, California. PHOTO: AFP

The venue’s giant “jumbotron” screen flashed a close-up of the city’s famous Hollywood sign, before a marching band struck up and were joined by singers including Future, Tyla, Anitta and K-pop star Lisa. AFP