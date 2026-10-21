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‘Perfect weekend with The Weeknd’: Actor Tony Leung meets Canadian singer Weeknd in Hong Kong

(From left) Actress Carina Lau and her husband Tony Leung had dinner with The Weeknd in Hong Kong over the weekend.

Canadian pop titan Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd , has arrived in Hong Kong ahead of his four-night shows at the Kai Tak Stadium as part of his massive After Hours Til Dawn global tour.

In a “crossover” that has generated online chatter, t he 36-year-old singer met up and had dinne r with Hong Kong movie superstar Tony Leung Chiu Wai and his actress-wife Carina Lau over the weekend.

Lau, 60, shared on social media on Oct 17 several photos of the trio in Hong Kong.

“What a perfect weekend with The Weeknd,” she wrote in English.

One of the photos she shared showed The Weeknd leaving a note of thanks on the dinner menu on Oct 16.

“Thank you for an incredible night, your friend The Weeknd. To Carina & Tony,” he wrote.

The Weeknd also shared on Instagram Stories a photo of him in conversation with Leung, 64. The post was set to the background music of Hong Kong singer Faye Wong’s song Dream Lover, a Cantonese cover of Irish rock band The Cranberries’ classic song Dreams (1992).

Dream Lover was featured in Hong Kong movie Chungking Express (1994), starring Leung, Wong and now retired actress Brigitte Lin Ching-hsia. The film, directed by Hong Kong film-maker Wong Kar Wai, won Leung the Best Leading Actor accolade at the Golden Horse Awards in 1994.

According to the Hong Kong media outlet The Standard, The Weeknd had previously shown an interest in Hong Kong culture, including sharing Faye Wong’s album Fuzao (1996) on social media in late September.

The After Hours Til Dawn global tour will be held in Hong Kong on Oct 24, 25, 30 and 31.

The Weeknd previously performed two sold-out nights in Singapore at the National Stadium on Oct 2 and 3. He then took the stage in Goyang, South Korea, on Oct 7 and 8 and in Bangkok, Thailand, from Oct 11 to 13.