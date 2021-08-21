Penn's daughter takes the lead in family-affair Flag Day

LONDON • American model Dylan Penn, daughter of Hollywood heavyweights Sean Penn and Robin Wright, says she initially turned down the chance to star in her father's new film, Flag Day - her first major movie role - but its lengthy production let her mature into the part.

Based on writer Jennifer Vogel's 2004 memoir, Flim-Flam Man, the film centres on her relationship with her father John, a petty criminal-turned-counterfeiter.

Dylan Penn, 30, first read Vogel's book as a teenager and, at the time, firmly rejected her father's offer of the lead role.

"And then, 15 years later, I think after having real-life experience, I felt like, 'Okay, I can draw from my life, reference my experiences and maybe colour this character a little bit more'," she said.

Flag Day is interspersed with flashbacks to Vogel's childhood as it tries to peel back her deep-rooted admiration for her father, while recalling the exuberant show he would put on for the July 4 holiday, or Flag Day - his birthday.

Like its subject matter, the movie is a family affair. Penn's brother Hopper, 28, plays Vogel's brother Nick, and their father Sean, 61, directs and stars as John.

"It's the first time I've worked with both of them, my brother and my dad, and I just had so much fun playing with them," she said.

For Dylan Penn, Vogel's ability to forge her own way in life resonated with her ambitions.

"I carry this name and I know that I'll always be associated with my parents," she said.

"Especially because I'm now in the same business, it makes me feel even more that the need to be independent from that and to have my own identity is really important and crucial."

REUTERS