Payne calls off engagement

LONDON • Former One Direction member Liam Payne, 27, has called off his engagement to model Maya Henry, 21.

The British singer had popped the question with a ring reportedly worth £3 million (S$5.6 million) during the Covid-19 lockdown last August, but confirmed on Monday that they had split up.

"I feel like, more than anything, I'm more disappointed in myself, that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships," he said in an episode of The Diary Of A CEO podcast.

"And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships. I'm just not very good at them, so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else. And I feel like that's where I got to in my last relationship."

The private star did not go into the specifics of what went wrong with the relationship, which started in August 2018. His exfiancee, who is Texan and has a millionaire father, has not commented on the break-up.

Payne added that he "wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being".

He spoke to People magazine in December last year about being in lockdown with Henry, saying: "It's been a blessing, but we've had our ups and our downs."

As for the relationship, he said: "I can honestly say that I feel better out of it. I didn't feel good for doing what I did, but it had to happen.

"I know that's the corniest way of saying it was best for both of us… but it just feels like that."

Payne, who has a four-year-old son with his ex-girlfriend, singer and X-Factor judge Cheryl Tweedy, 37, wished Henry all the best.

He added: "I hope she's happy."