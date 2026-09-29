‘Past point of being vain’: Desmond Tan not shy to show unflattering 15kg weight gain for film Pace

Since August , fans and followers might have been shocked to see shirtless photos of Singaporean actor Desmond Tan on social media looking flabby, with sagging pecs and his belly sticking out.

The “makeover” was all for his latest movie Pace, which opens here on Oct 8. Onscreen, the 40-year-old heart-throb , who is 1.82m tall and usually weighs around 70kg, plays Malcolm, a former drug addict who looks for purpose in his late brother’s passion for running.

The drama, directed by Jonathan Choo, also stars local actors Zhu Houren, Simon Khung (also known as Simonboy), Zaki Hussain, Joel Choo and Taiwan-bo r n actress Elaine Jin.

To portray Malcolm, who is overweight when freshly released from rehab, Tan had to put on 15kg. Then, the Mediacorp artiste went on to shed 20kg to portray a leaner version of the character. And he did both in under three months.

In a Sept 28 interview with The Straits Times at retail boutique Plunt Shop by design-led plant brand Plunt.co in Tai Seng, Tan said he was happy to share the photos on Instagram , however unflattering, as they were related to Pace’s theme of resilience and pushing ahead in the face of adversity.

Part of his willingness to “uglify” himself comes from his confidence, which has grown over the years.

The star explained: “I realised my characters’ imperfections are what make them real. And people nowadays are also pushing to embrace different body types and being themselves.

“So even if the images are unflattering, I am comfortable showing my transformation if it can help others who might also be working hard to lose or gain weight. We can share the most effective ways to do so healthily, and everyone benefits.”

“Getting and staying in shape is both a mix of art and science, and there is nothing bad in sharing my journey.”

In the movie Pace, actor Desmond Tan plays Malcolm, a former drug addict who was overweight when released from rehab. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE PICTURES

While some celebrities worry such photos might hurt their image as idols, he brushed it off : “I am past that point of being vain. When I was in many romantic dramas (in my 20s) , I used to be super vain, wanting to look perfect all the time.

“But now, I see myself more as an actor (than an idol). I feel my job is to transform into different roles. Doing so excites me as an actor, and makes me feel more alive.

“In any case, if people follow me for a certain look, they will come back again once I go back to that shape. And I think I might be able to win over some new fans who like to see me being open about the journey I have been on.”

Part of Desmond Tan’s willingness to “uglify” himself comes from his confidence, which has grown over the years. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

For Tan, who is known for his fit physique and who exercises regularly and eats two meals a day, putting on weight was harder than losing it.

He worked with nutritionist Fiona Chia, founder of nutrition consultancy company Health Can Be Fun, and had to drink a litre of smoothie s every morning made from full cream yoghurt and fruits. He said: “It was super loaded. I slurped it while driving to set, and got quite sick of it.”

Other foods he consumed included bread, hawker food and fast food. The plan was to eat healthy food but in large portions. He said: “At the beginning, I was so worried because I have never done weight gain at this pace before.”

During the film’s lensing ceremony in November 2025, Tan shared that even speaking while sitting down made him pant a little.

Tan said on Sept 28: “I think my wife experienced the worst of it, because at my heaviest, I snored a lot. My breathing was heavy, and she also commented that my knees were ‘chubby’ because the fats had accumulated there.”

He also suffered cramps every few days, because he had to move around with so much extra weight. During that time, his cholesterol levels also shot up into the unhealthy range.

“It was expected. I also felt quite depressed during that time.”

Thankfully, after he finished filming those scenes, he quickly shed the kilos. He worked with celebrity personal trainer Lucas Lim, founder and CEO of Fitluc gym, and lost 2.5kg to 3kg a week, doing exercises such as chin-ups, and using free weights and a rowing machine.

In Pace, Malcolm (played by actor Desmond Tan, in green top) trains with a group of students. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE PICTURES

Tan, who now works out two to three times a week, said that during his “cutting” phase, he ate super clean. “Even during a Christmas celebration (in 2025) with my secondary school friends, I only ate the salad, and did not touch the booze or meats.”

Another tough part was the first five days when he got back to his exercise routine. From the second week, everything became very natural.

Looking back, Tan said: “Breaking down my body for Malcolm was terrifying. But rebuilding myself, step by step, run by run, taught me what (Pace) really means. Every kilo was carefully managed through training, nutrition and discipline. And I am grateful for the team that pushed me through it safely.”

Although he had previously dropped around 12kg in over a month to play an opium addict in historical drama The Journey: A Voyage (2013 to 2014), he considers Pace his most challenging project to date due to both its physical and mental requirements. He has appeared in two other movies - the drama 1400 (2015) and romantic comedy The Big Day (2018).

To get into character, Tan researched by reading books and watching videos on the subject. He also spoke with his co-star Simonboy - an ex-junkie who had been jailed three times and was named the Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association’s first ambassador in 2024 - to understand the challenges which former drug addicts face re-integrating into society.

Pace stars Simonboy (left) and Desmond Tan. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE PICTURES

He said: “It is one thing to read about such people in the newspapers. But when you dig deeper - listening to the interviews and all - you feel like you almost know them. You understand their struggles, how and why they got themselves into those situations, as well as how they try to redeem themselves and seek forgiveness from their loved ones.”

Off-screen, Tan has been happily married to his university sweetheart since 2021 , and they have a two-year-old daughter and one-year-old son. The family currently live in a condominium unit, an d they hope to move into their landed home, which is currently being renovated, in late 202 6.

He said: “Initially, we wanted to have three kids, but raising children is tiring. We will never say no, but right now, things feel very perfect. We are enjoying the moment.”

At 40, he feels is satisfied with both his personal and professional accomplishments.

While fatherhood has taken up a lot of his time and energy, it has also greatly enriched his life and work. He said: “It has allowed me to appreciate certain emotions which I would never have as a single man.”

For example, his daughter crushed her finger in 2025, when she tried to climb onto a stool, which ended up toppling and falling onto her hand. He said: “She went for surgery to get her finger fixed, and at the time, I felt so helpless and sad for her. I would have wanted to go for the operation in her place, so she would not have to bear the pain, but I could not.”

Such emotions allow him t o access his characters and better flesh them out, he shared. “It is like you have tasted a flavour of food which you have never had before.”

Not only is his family the anchor of his life, they are also his reason to “keep pushing forward” in his career.

After emerging as a runner-up in Star Search 2007, Tan’s career has grown from strength to strength. His breakout role was as a heroic rickshaw puller in A Song To Remember (2011 to 2012), which clinched him the Rocket Award at the Star Awards in 2012.

Through the military-themed When Duty Calls (2017), where he played a sergeant in the Singapore Army, he clinched his first Best Actor prize at the Star Awards in 2018. And in 2026, he was again named Best Actor for his role in Devil Behind The Gate (2025), where he played a pair of twins who grew up separately after their parents’ divorce.

Having also won his 10th award for Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes in 2026, he is slated to receive the All-Time Favourite Artiste prize at the 2027 ceremony.

His latest drama Keep It Down, where he plays a gynaecologist, will premiere on Oct 19 on weekdays at 9pm on Channel 8. It is also available on demand on mewatch.

Far from having arrived, he feels he is still peaking . “There are still many roles that I have not tried, and many more way s I can stretch myself. I have never been in a horror-related drama or movie, and am curious to find out how it might be like playing a monster.”

After emerging as a runner-up in Star Search 2007, Desmond Tan’s career has grown from strength to strength. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

An big unfulfilled dream of his is to work with Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai, his long-time idol.

“I saw many of his films in my early years, and am so fascinated by his range, as well as the depth of his performances,” Tan said, citing romantic drama In The Mood For Love (2000) and superhero film Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (2021).

Asked if he sees his own career as moving in the same trajectory as Leung’s, he said: “I feel like my talent is nowhere near his, but I am pushing hard.”

Pace opens in Singapore cinemas on Oct 8.