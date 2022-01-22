Parasite director in talks with Robert Pattinson

LOS ANGELES • South Korean director Bong Joon-ho is set to make a comeback with an English-language film, two years after sweeping the Oscars with his biting satire Parasite (2019).

British actor Robert Pattinson, 35, is said to be in talks to be in the science-fiction movie, which will be adapted from American author Edward Ashton's upcoming novel, Mickey7.

In an exclusive report by entertainment magazine Deadline on Wednesday, unnamed sources revealed that Bong's version may differ from the novel, given his experience with adaptations.

The novel's plot follows Mickey7, a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonise the ice world of Niflheim.

Bong, 52, took his time to pick his next project after Parasite, which took home Best Director, Best Picture and two other prizes at the Oscars in 2020.

The manuscript for Mickey7 drew his interest late last year and, according to Deadline, every A-lister in Hollywood in his 30s was chasing the lead role.

Pattinson, who has taken on both big-budget and indie movies in his career, made his name as Edward Cullen in the Twilight movies (2008 to 2012).

He will next be seen as the masked crusader in the highly anticipated superhero movie, The Batman, out in March.

The untitled Mickey7 adaptation will be Bong's third English-language project after Snowpiercer (2013) and Okja (2017).

A limited series based on Parasite is also in the works at HBO, with Bong as executive producer.