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Paramore’s Hayley Williams announces Asia tour with stop in Singapore

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Hayley Williams’ Singapore concert date is set for Feb 26, 2027.

Hayley Williams’ Singapore concert date is set for Feb 26, 2027.

PHOTO: ZACHARY GRAY

Marisa Yeo

SINGAPORE – No need to get on any airplanes to see American singer Hayley Williams, as she will be coming to Singapore in 2027 as part of her ongoing tour The Hayley Williams Show.

The Asian leg of the tour was announced in an Instagram post by tour promoter AEG Presents Asia on Nov 12, with her Singapore concert date set for Feb 26, 2027.

The tour will also include stops in Manila on Feb 24, Seoul on March 1, and Tokyo on March 3.

Ticket sale dates, prices and the venue are yet to be announced. True believers can sign up on her website to be notified when more information is released.

Williams, best known as the lead singer of rock band Paramore, began her solo tour on Sept 3 in North and Latin America. The tour was later expanded to include dates in Australia and Europe.

She previously performed in Singapore as part of Paramore in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.