Pandemic opened new doors for filming for Ajoomma’s writer-director He Shuming

Ajooma director He Shuming (left) and producer Anthony Chen at the film's press conference at GV Suntec last week. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE
John Lui
Film Correspondent
Updated
Published
55 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – For film-maker He Shuming, the pandemic held a silver lining.

A scene from Ajoomma had to be set in Incheon Airport in Seoul, South Korea. His team put in a request to film there in early 2022, and got a surprisingly generous answer.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top