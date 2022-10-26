Pandemic opened new doors for filming for Ajoomma’s writer-director He Shuming

SINGAPORE – For film-maker He Shuming, the pandemic held a silver lining.
A scene from Ajoomma had to be set in Incheon Airport in Seoul, South Korea. His team put in a request to film there in early 2022, and got a surprisingly generous answer.
