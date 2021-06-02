Paddington 2 loses top Rotten Tomatoes spot to Toy Story 2

Children's movie Paddington 2 caused a stir last month when it toppled critically acclaimed film Citizen Kane as the all-time best movie on review-aggregating site Rotten Tomatoes - at least, by one measure, according to trade publication The Hollywood Reporter.

But the marmalade-loving bear's reign as having the most 100 per cent positive ratings did not last, as a new negative review has been added to the site.

Writing for website Film Authority, critic Eddie Harrison slammed the 2017 live-action film starring Hugh Grant, 60, for being "contrived and ridiculous". He also did not hold back on his criticism of the character Paddington, saying the bear was "over-confident, snide and sullen" and "a sinister, malevolent impostor who should be shot into space, or nuked from space at the first opportunity".

Paddington 2 director Paul King, who is in his 40s, told The Hollywood Reporter last month that he would not take the ranking too seriously, adding: "I won't let it go too much to my head."

Citizen Kane (1941), directed by the late Orson Welles, had similarly been dethroned last month by a newly discovered scathing review from a critic in the Chicago Tribune in the year it was released.

While the beloved bear from Peru is no longer on the top of the list, fans can take consolation that another feel-good movie has taken the top spot - animated comedy Toy Story 2 (1999), starring Tom Hanks, 64, and Tim Allen, 67.