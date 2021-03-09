Other revelations from ex-royal couple

In an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle spoke candidly about life as royals and the fallout after they stepped down in March last year and started a new life in California.

1. Markle and Harry wed 'three days before' official ceremony

The couple were wed in secret three days before the official ceremony, Markle revealed. They had exchanged vows in private before Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby ahead of the televised spectacle on May 19, 2018, at Britain's Windsor Castle.

"No one knows that. But we called the archbishop and we just said, 'Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us.'"

Markle said of the televised wedding: "It was like having an out-of-body experience... I think we were both really aware, even in advance of that, this wasn't our day, this was the day that was planned for the world."

2. Echoes of Princess Diana's explosive 1995 interview

Winfrey's conversation with the couple has echoes of the infamous interview Prince Harry's mother Diana gave to the BBC in 1995, in which she admitted to cheating on his father, Prince Charles, with army officer James Hewitt. The interview led to the divorce of Prince Charles and Lady Diana.

"My biggest concern was history repeating itself," Harry told Winfrey, referring to the death of his mother in a high-speed car crash in Paris in 1997, as her driver tried to escape paparazzi who were chasing them.

3. Markle says claim she made Kate Middleton cry was 'character assassination'

Markle slammed as "character assassination" the incendiary tabloid claim that she had made sister-in-law Kate Middleton cry, saying the reverse was true.

She called the claim - pored over at length by the gossip press - "a turning point" in her relationships with the royal family. "Everyone in the institution knew it wasn't true... The reverse happened."

Middleton had been "upset about something, but she owned it and she apologised", Markle said.

"A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining - yes, the issue was correct - to flower-girl dresses and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings."

Markle called the incident "the beginning of a real character assassination". She said: "I came to understand that not only was I not being protected, but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family."

4. Harry says his father Prince Charles stopped taking his calls

Prince Harry said his father Prince Charles had stopped taking his calls. He denied blindsiding his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, saying he had too much respect for her.

"I had three conversations with my grandmother and two conversations with my father before he stopped taking my calls. And then he said, 'Can you put this all in writing?'"

Asked why Charles had stopped taking his calls, Harry said: "By that point, I took matters into my own hands - I needed to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody. It's really sad that it's got to this point, but I've got to do something for my own mental health, my wife's and for Archie's as well."

5. The couple are expecting a girl

Markle's baby bump was visible in the interview and she is due in summer.

Their first child, Archie, was born on May 6, 2019. Markle had a miscarriage in July last year, which she wrote about in a candid article in The New York Times last November.

Prince Harry told Winfrey: "To have a boy, then a girl - what more can you ask for?" But the couple said they will not have any more children: "Two is it."

6. Harry feels 'really let down' by Prince Charles

When Winfrey asked Prince Harry about his relationship with his father since the couple's move to the United States, he got emotional. "There's a lot to work through there, you know?" he said.

"I feel really let down, because he's been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like."

Harry added that his father - the heir to the throne - and older brother William were both trapped by the conventions of the monarchy, but vowed that he would always love his father. "My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don't get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that."

7. 'We did everything that we could' to stay in the royal family, Harry says

Prince Harry said he and his wife had done their utmost to stay in the royal family. "I'm sad that what's happened has happened, but I know, and I'm comfortable in knowing that we did everything that we could to make it work."

"We just did everything we could to protect them," Markle added.

The couple said in January last year that they were stepping back from royal duties. Buckingham Palace announced this month that the couple had permanently quit.

