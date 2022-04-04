Oscars went on due to Chris Rock's professionalism: Producer

LOS ANGELES • American comedian Chris Rock's professionalism after being assaulted by actor Will Smith on live television was what allowed the Oscars to go on, the show's producer said in comments broadcast last Friday.

Rock, 57, was able to continue to present an award just moments after Smith, 53, rushed on stage and slapped him across the face over a joke about the actor's wife.

"Because Chris handled the moment with such grace and aplomb - it allowed the show to continue," producer Will Packer told ABC television.

"Because Chris continued the way that he did, he completed the category. He handed the trophy to (Best Documentary winner) Questlove... it gave us licence in a way to continue the show, which is what we were trying to do."

Hollywood's glitziest night on March 27 turned sour when Smith took offence at a joke Rock had cracked over wife Jada Pinkett Smith's closely cropped head.

The actress suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes hair to fall out.

After hitting Rock, Smith returned to his seat and shouted obscenities.

Half an hour after the astonishing attack, Smith was awarded the Best Actor Oscar for his role in sports biopic King Richard (2021).

The standing ovation he received for the award has been heavily criticised, with accusations that Hollywood did not take the assault seriously.

Packer said the applause was for the actor and his work, not for the incident.

"I don't think that these were people that were applauding anything at all about that moment, and all these people saw their friend at his absolute worst moment and were hoping that they could encourage him and lift him up and that he would somehow try to make it better," he said.

Rock, whose American comedy tour began in Boston last week, told audience members he was "still kind of processing" the incident.

Smith said last Friday he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, saying in a statement that his actions at the Oscars were "shocking, painful and inexcusable".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS