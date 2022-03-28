Oscars red carpet: Best, worst and under-dressed

SINGAPORE - The glitz and glamour of Hollywood's biggest night returned to the Academy Awards red carpet after a subdued, scaled-down version of the event last year. Here are the best and worst dressed - complete with a couple of underdressed stars.

Best dressed

Zendaya

Business on top, party on the bottom - and success all round. The fashion goddess' winning streak continues with a silky cropped shirt and glittery silver skirt from Valentino. I just wish her coif was slicked back for a sleeker effect.

Mila Kunis

Perhaps showing up in yellow and blue in solidarity with her birth country Ukraine would have been too obvious. Instead, we get peak Hollywood glamour from Kunis, looking resplendent in a soft pink Zuhair Murad silk satin gown with belted waist and flowing train.

Jessica Chastain

Chastain is never one to shy away from bold colours, and this pretty sequined rose gold-and-lilac ombre number from Gucci sets off the newly minted Best Actress winner's burnished locks perfectly.

Ariana Debose

This girl is on fire. After a scorching awards season with vibrant pinks, yellows and oranges, DeBose ended her red-hot run with an unconventional vermilion cape, bralet and trousers set from Valentino - and the Best Supporting Actress trophy.

Simu Liu

Who knew the Marvel star's hidden superpower was rocking a sharp scarlet Versace tux and black loafers? Liu brought his A-game for his Oscar red carpet debut, appearing effortlessly dapper in the most striking men's look of the night.

Worst dressed

Billie Eilish