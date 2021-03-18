For Subscribers
Oscars' female trailblazers
After nominating just five women for Best Director in its 93-year history, the Oscars are considering Chloe Zhao for Nomadland and Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman - the first time two female film-makers are up for the award. The films open in Singapore today and both their stars, Frances McDormand and Carey Mulligan, are up for Best Actress
Chloe Zhao and Frances McDormand
One of the darlings of this year's awards season, director Chloe Zhao and her film Nomadland are up for six gongs at the Academy Awards on April 25: Best Picture; Best Actress (Frances McDormand); Best Cinematography (Joshua James Richard); and Best Director, Best Film Editing and Best Adapted Screenplay (Zhao).