Oscars' female trailblazers

After nominating just five women for Best Director in its 93-year history, the Oscars are considering Chloe Zhao for Nomadland and Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman - the first time two female film-makers are up for the award. The films open in Singapore today and both their stars, Frances McDormand and Carey Mulligan, are up for Best Actress

Director Chloe Zhao (above right) with actress Frances McDormand on the set of Nomadland.
Director Chloe Zhao (above right) with actress Frances McDormand on the set of Nomadland.PHOTO: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY
Alison de Souza‍ In Los Angeles
Published: 
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Chloe Zhao and Frances McDormand

One of the darlings of this year's awards season, director Chloe Zhao and her film Nomadland are up for six gongs at the Academy Awards on April 25: Best Picture; Best Actress (Frances McDormand); Best Cinematography (Joshua James Richard); and Best Director, Best Film Editing and Best Adapted Screenplay (Zhao).

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 18, 2021, with the headline 'Oscars' female trailblazers'. Subscribe
Topics: 