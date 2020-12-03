Oscars academy looking at options for 2021 ceremony, including in-person telecast

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - The Oscar-awarding Academy is exploring options on how an in-person ceremony can be held in 2021, according to a report from Hollywood trade publication Variety.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences moved the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony from Feb 28 to April 25, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The organisers had hoped that cinemas in the United States would be open again in spring, which would allow more films to compete in the awards, the report said.

Variety reported earlier on Tuesday (Dec 1) that the Oscars 2021 will be organised traditionally as an "in-person telecast" and will not be a virtual event, but it clarified later that the Academy has not confirmed its plans for the Oscars.

The Academy Awards are traditionally held at the 3,400-seater Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. But because of the pandemic, the number of people who will be allowed to attend is unclear if a live ceremony is held.

"The Academy has done a walkthrough of the Dolby recently to see all the multiple options," the report added, citing an awards publicist familiar with the situation.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Walt Disney-owned broadcaster ABC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Television's Emmy Awards in September were a virtual-only ceremony. Including the host Jimmy Kimmel, only production staff and a handful of stars were allowed inside the event venue at the Staples Centre in downtown Los Angeles.