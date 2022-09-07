Oscar-winning film-maker Jimmy Chin shadows more extreme adventurers in new docuseries

LOS ANGELES – Mountaineer and photographer Jimmy Chin put himself on Hollywood’s radar when he won the Best Documentary Feature Oscar for his heart-stopping film Free Solo (2018), which tracked climber Alex Honnold’s rope-free ascent up El Capitan, a 2,300m vertical rock face in California.

And after shadowing more extreme adventurers for his new series Edge Of The Unknown With Jimmy Chin, the Chinese-American director feels the way these elite athletes tackle challenges and fears holds lessons for non-daredevils as well.

In the show – which airs on National Geographic (Singtel TV Channel 201 and StarHub TV Channel 411) on Mondays at 10pm, and will stream on Disney+ on Oct 5 – Chin, 48, follows a handful of them as they relive their toughest moments.

There is legendary climber Conrad Anker, who had a heart attack on a peak in the Himalayas; big-mountain skier Angel Collinson, who lost control of her skis while flying down a 300m slope in Alaska; and Chin himself, whose encounter with an avalanche in Wyoming nearly killed him.

Chatting to The Straits Times over Zoom, the film-maker – who produced Edge Of The Unknown with wife Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, his 43-year-old co-director on Free Solo – says what sets these athletes apart is “they see opportunity in challenges”.

“And they are all seeking something bigger and transcendent in life, and have very high expectations of what life can be,” says Chin, who with Vasarhelyi directed The Rescue (2021), an acclaimed documentary about the mission to save the young Thai footballers stranded in the Tham Luang cave in 2018.

But Edge Of The Unknown shows these daredevils have to conquer fear and self-doubt too, and he believes the way they do so offers takeaways that are “transferable to every realm of life”.

“The idea of not settling for the status quo and not being defined by what’s been done before – that’s the mentality of the entrepreneur,” notes Chin, who gives talks to companies on this very subject.

From the comfort and safety of their couches, viewers may think this is not relevant to them, but Chin disagrees.

“It’s easy to think, ‘Oh, they’re not like me; I could never do that.’

“But we did the series to show they are human like the rest of us. At the end of the day, they’re still making hard decisions about things, what sacrifices or risks to take on. And they worry about coming home at night and being able to take care of their families.”