LOS ANGELES - If you loved the Pixar movie Soul (2020) - winner of this year's Oscar for Best Animated Feature - then you will probably want to watch a new animated short, 22 Vs Earth, which serves as its prequel.

Now streaming on Disney+, it is set before the events of Soul and tells the backstory of the disembodied, cynical soul named 22, voiced by writer-actress Tina Fey (30 Rock, 2006 to 2013).