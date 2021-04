LOS ANGELES - The film Judas And The Black Messiah has amassed glowing reviews for its portrayal of Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya), a charismatic activist seen by many as an unsung hero in African-American history.

It dramatises Hampton's stunning betrayal at the hands of a black federal informant, William O'Neal (Lakeith Stanfield), who in the 1960s infiltrated the political group Hampton led.