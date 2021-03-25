Oscar-nominated US actor found his niche in comedy

LOS ANGELES • George Segal, the Oscar-nominated actor who sparred with Richard Burton in Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf (1966), romanced Glenda Jackson in A Touch Of Class (1973) and won laughs in the television sitcom The Goldbergs (2013 to present), has died at the age of 87.

"The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal died due to complications from bypass surgery," his wife Sonia Segal said in a statement on Tuesday.

Charming and witty, George Segal excelled in dramatic and comedic roles, most recently playing laid-back widower Albert "Pops" Solomon on the comedy series The Goldbergs.

"Today, we lost a legend," Mr Adam Goldberg, who created the television series that was based on his own life, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

"It was a true honour being a small part of George Segal's amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark," he added.

Segal's acting career began on the New York stage and television in the early 1960s.

He quickly moved into films, playing an artist in the star-studded ensemble drama Ship Of Fools (1965) and a scheming, wily American corporal in a World War II prisoner-of-war camp in King Rat (1965). Two years later, he earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, for the harrowing, marital drama Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? with Burton and Elizabeth Taylor.

But it was in comedies that Segal cemented his star status in a string of films in the 1970s with A-list directors and co-stars such as Jackson, who won an Oscar for her performance in A Touch Of Class.

Segal played a lawyer in the dark comedy Where's Poppa (1970) with Ruth Gordon, a gem thief with Robert Redford in The Hot Rock (1972), an out-of-control gambler in Robert Altman's California Split (1974) and a philandering Beverly Hills divorce attorney in Paul Mazursky's Blume In Love (1973).

He starred opposite Jane Fonda in Fun With Dick And Jane (1977), fell for the charms of Barbra Streisand in The Owl And The Pussycat (1970) and played Natalie Wood's husband in The Last Married Couple In America (1980).

He credited an early appearance on the late-night talk show The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson (1962 to 1992) for his switch to comedic roles.

Segal said he did not contemplate retirement because people kept offering him interesting roles.

"Being in your 70s is okay, but when you get to your 80s, you get creaky," he told Variety.

"I've got my second wind - although I'm not going as fast as I used to."

