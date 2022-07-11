Oprah Winfrey's dad dies days after celebration

WASHINGTON • Oprah Winfrey's father has died at age 88, the doyenne of daytime talk shows announced on her Instagram account last Saturday, just days after she said the family was able to honour him.

"Yesterday, with family surrounding his bedside, I had the sacred honour witnessing the man responsible for my life take his last breath. We could feel peace enter the room at his passing," Winfrey, 68, wrote in the post.

She said her father, Mr Vernon Winfrey, was born in 1933.

Entertainment website TMZ reported that Mr Winfrey died after a battle with cancer last Friday night. He owned and operated Winfrey Barber & Beauty Shop for more than 50 years and served on the Metro Nashville Council for 16 years.

"I offer my deepest condolences to the family of Vernon Winfrey," Nashville mayor John Cooper said on social media.

"Vernon served on Metro Council for 16 years, and dedicated his life to entrepreneurship, barbering and mentoring young men in the community. An army veteran and deacon, he leaves behind a legacy of service."

Last week, Oprah Winfrey said on Instagram the family had planned a surprise "Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Day" backyard barbecue to have his friends celebrate him as he was ill.

Her father thought it was meant to be an Independence Day celebration, she said in the video.

Winfrey parlayed a Chicago television talk show into a media empire that expanded into movie production, magazines, cable TV and satellite radio, making her one of the world's richest women. Her mother, Vernita Lee, died at the age of 83 in November 2018.

