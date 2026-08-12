Online rumours say Blackpink’s Lisa and Thai actor Blue Pongtiwat are dating

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Pongtiwat celebrated Lisa’s birthday on social media in April, with caption “Cheers to you, rockstar!”.

SEOUL – K-pop group Blackpink’s Lisa has recently been embroiled in dating rumours with Thai actor Blue Pongtiwat, after alleged sightings of the two together surfaced across multiple countries.

Posts circulating on social media and online communities in recent days have claimed that Lisa and Pongtiwat were seen together not only in Thailand but also in Hong Kong and Japan.

Some online users have further alleged that the actor spent time with Lisa’s family members in Thailand, fuelling speculation that the pair may be in a romantic relationship.

Others, however, have cautioned against drawing conclusions based solely on alleged sightings, noting that the two have been close friends for several years.

The rumours come months after Pongtiwat publicly celebrated Lisa’s birthday on social media in April. Sharing photos of the two together, he wrote, “Cheers to you, rockstar!” The images drew attention again recently as the dating rumours circled online.

Born in 2000, Pongtiwat is three years younger than Lisa. The Thai actor, singer and model is best known internationally for his appearance in the Netflix series Ready, Set, Love. In South Korea, he has earned the nickname “Thailand’s Cha Eun-woo”.

The latest speculation also comes amid reports that Lisa may have ended her rumoured relationship with Frederic Arnault, son of LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault.

Lisa has been linked to Arnault since 2023 after the two were spotted together on multiple occasions, though neither side has ever publicly confirmed the relationship.

Neither Lisa nor Pongtiwat has commented on the latest dating rumours. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK