Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

‘One season is perfect’: Spider-Noir star Nicolas Cage reacts as series cancelled after one season

American actor Nicolas Cage is fine with Amazon Prime Video’s decision to drop his live-action series Spider-Noir (2026) after just one season.

American media reported on Sept 4 that the streaming service has opted not to proceed with a second season of Spider-Noir, which starred Cage in his first TV leading role as Ben Reilly, an older, hard-edged version of superhero Spider-Man.

“For me, one season is perfect, having said what I wanted to say with this dangerous, innovative, pop-art Spider-Man,” Cage, 62, said in a statement to entertainment news site Deadline. “Onwards, upwards, inwards.”

Spider-Noir premiered on MGM+ network and Prime Video in May, and achieved a 92 per cent critics score and 90 per cent audience score on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

The eight-episode series received 11 nominations at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards last weekend, winning five, including Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour) and Outstanding Title Design.

Nicholas Cage played the titular character (above) in Prime Video series Spider-Noir. PHOTO: PRIME VIDEO

The series, available in both black-and-white and colour versions, is based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man Noir. In this alternate version of Spider-Man, Reilly works as a private investigator in 1930s New York while confronting his past.

Spider-Noir also starred American actor Lamorne Morris as newspaper editor Robbie Robertson, actress Li Jun Li as nightclub singer Cat Hardy and Irish actor Brendan Gleeson as Irish mob boss Silvermane.

Cage previously voiced Spider-Noir in the American animated superhero film Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018).

The character’s popularity in the Spider-Verse film led to his return in Spider-Noir, with Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot serving as showrunners.

The show’s executive producers include Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal, who also produced Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and its sequel Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (2023).