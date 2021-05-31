One Love Asia Festival, slated for October, called off over Covid-19 uncertainties

SINGAPORE - Music and lifestyle event, One Love Asia Festival, which was slated for mid-October this year, has been cancelled.

The event, which was scheduled to take place on Oct 16 and 17 at Bayfront Event Space, was postponed several times from its original dates in May last year.

Mr Romell Song, chief operating officer of IMC Group Asia, said: "The decision to cancel the event was a particularly difficult one but the safety and well-being of our audience, artistes and staff was our main preoccupation."

In a release on Monday (May 31), he said it was "hardly possible" to predict to how the situation would evolve in the next few months. He added that the company wanted to minimise the risk given that the event was expected to draw about 7,000 participants per day.

The festival boasted a star-studded, all-Asian line-up that included homegrown Mandopop stars Stefanie Sun and Tanya Chua along with regional acts such as Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai and Chinese singer Joker Xue.

Other performers include Malaysian singer Fish Leong, South Korean singer BoA, Taiwanese rock duo Power Station and Taiwanese indie band EggPlantEgg.

Local rappers Shigga Shay and TheLionCityBoy, Malaysian rapper Namewee and local singer Boon Hui Lu were also part of the line-up.

Consumers who have bought tickets will get a full refund from ticketing agency Sistic.

The refund will be credited automatically to the same credit card used for the transaction from July. Patrons who have bought the tickets via other payment payments will be contacted to arrange for refunds.

For refund inquiries, call 6908-0108 or e-mail info@oneloveasiafestival.com