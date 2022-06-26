One injured in boat crash in filming of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

ATHENS (REUTERS) - One person was injured when two speedboats crashed in Greece on Friday (June 24) during the filming of the second sequel to hit romantic comedy My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002), the Greek Coast Guard said.

One of the speedboats capsized during the accident off Thymari beach south of Athens.

A total of 16 people were onboard the vessels and one person with light injuries was transferred to hospital as a precaution, the Coast Guard said.

"They are all safe," said a Coast Guard official.

The 2002 film followed young Greek woman Toula, played by actress and writer Nia Vardalos, as she tried to get her family to accept her non-Greek love interest Ian, played by actor John Corbett.

The movie was a big success and grossed about US$368 million (S$511 million) worldwide. It also earned Vardalos an Oscar nomination for her screenplay and was followed by a 2016 sequel.

Vardalos, 59, said on Instagram on Wednesday that filming for the third instalment has started in Greece.

"I have an announcement to make. We are in Greece, filming My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3," the actress-director said from Athens.

According to entertainment website Deadline, Greece is the setting for the wedding of Paris, played by actress Elena Kampouris in the 2016 sequel. Paris is the daughter of Toula and Ian.

The third movie will be dedicated to late actor Michael Constantine, who played Toula's father in the first two films. Constantine died at age 94 in August 2021.