‘Once-in-a-lifetime group photo’: HK singer Alan Tam meets Jackie Chan, Eric Tsang, George Lam, Sally Yeh

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(From left) Alan Tam shares a photo with Jackie Chan and Eric Tsang. George Lam and Sally Yeh are at the right of the table.

Hong Kong singer-actor Alan Tam recently posted a picture of a gathering with fellow veterans from the movie and music scene, with some fans describing it as a “once-in-a-lifetime group photo”.

The 76-year-old recently caught up with his long-time friends - actors Jackie Chan and Eric Tsang - on Oct 23, sharing several photos of the gathering on Chinese social media platform Weibo early on Oct 24.

The biggest surprise, however, was the appearance of music power couple George Lam and Sally Yeh at the dinner.

“I ran into Play Catch’s Lau Kar Wing earlier this evening, and to my surprise, I later found myself dining with the stars of Armour Of God, Till Death Do We Scare and The Sound Of Bang Bang, together with Sally Yeh,” Tam wrote in Chinese. “A moment truly worth cherishing.”

The dinner gathering brought together prominent figures from the golden age of Hong Kong’s movie and music scene spanning from the 1970s to 1990s , which represented box office takings of tens of billions of dollars and countless music industry awards.

Tam starred with Chan, 72, in the action comedy Armour Of God (1986), which was co-directed by Chan and Tsang.

Chan almost died on the set in the former Yugoslavia when a tree branch he leapt onto broke and he landed head-first on a rock. He underwent brain surgery and the injury affected the hearing in his right ear.

Tam also starred in the horror comedy Till Death Do We Scare (1982) with Tsang, 73.

Tam, a member of Hong Kong pop band The Wynners, has also worked with Lam, 79, on music variety show The Sound Of Bang Bang, which was aired in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Lam is married to Yeh, 65. The celebrity couple are famous for singing the romantic duet Choice (1992).

The Weibo photos attracted a flood of comments from netizens, according to Hong Kong media outlet HK01.

“This table represents the golden age of Hong Kong’s entertainment industry,” wrote one netizen. “Truly a legendary chance encounter,” said another.

“Every one of them is a hall-of-fame figure in the Chinese-language film, television and music industries,” wrote another netizen.

Tam had earlier met up with Hong Kong veteran film-maker Lau Kar Wing, who directed him in Till Death Do We Scare and comedy Play Catch (1983).

“Watching the sunset in Tsim Sha Tsui as the sun was setting, I actually bumped into an old friend I hadn’t seen for years - Lau Kar Wing, the director of Till Death Do We Scare and Play Catch,” Tam wrote on Weibo, sharing two photos of the duo together.

They had also collaborated on the Hong Kong triad movie Dragon Family (1988), which starred Andy Lau and Max Mok.