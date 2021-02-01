BREATH OF FRESH AIR ON TIKTOK: Veteran actress Jin Yinji, 74, has been showing off her dance moves on TikTok - and they are adorable. On the account of one of her two helpers, known as @mhabz_05, she can be seen in dance challenges, waving her hands in the air and swivelling her hips with gusto. The trio, often joined by Jin's grandson, have made a few videos together. The helpers are clearly fond of Jin, whom they affectionately call "nai nai" or grandma in Chinese.

While Jin does not appear in many of the videos, those that feature her have garnered views of up to 189,000. In appreciation, she asked her helper to post a message, which read: "My nai nai wants to say thank you all." Even though she may not be tech-savvy or understand all the memes, she is a good sport about appearing on social media.

In one video, featuring the opening riff of Total Eclipse Of The Heart with the refrain "turn around", the helpers are seen turning around in time to the music, while Jin, hilariously, is consistently one beat behind. The actress appears in Channel 8 drama Recipe Of Life, which airs at 7.30pm on weekdays.

Fans who grew up watching the veteran actress, who was named one of the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes at the Star Awards in 2018 for the first time when she was 70, are happy to catch glimpses of her on TikTok. On a social media platform dominated by young nubile dancers, she has been a breath of fresh air. Commenters gush over how cute she is and her warm interactions with her helpers, demanding more of such wholesome content.