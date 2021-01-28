SUPERMODEL'S NEW LEASE OF LIFE: American supermodel Christie Brinkley, who turns 67 on Feb 2, flaunted her toned body in a mirror selfie (above) which she posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

Joking that she will be "turning 50 for the 17th time", she wrote: "I love birthdays. I just don't like the numbers, so I pretty much ignore them. I never felt as old as the number anyway... until this year."

One of the top models of the 1970s and 1980s, she confessed that she was feeling her age.

She had suffered from a nasty break of her right arm and a frozen shoulder, on top of a lingering hip injury from a near-fatal helicopter crash in 1994. These injuries kept her from being active and she could not do yoga or go on long bike rides.

"I just couldn't get enough vigorous exercise, and with quarantine came banana breads and the inevitable extra pounds," wrote the former Sports Illustrated model and face of Cover Girl make-up.

The mother of three grown children, who has been married four times, added: "I felt overwhelmed by the number of injuries I was dealing with (I've been very adventurous! Ouch!), but I realised I just needed to start with one thing and keep moving forward."

Earlier this month, she went for hip replacement surgery, something she was advised to do 12 years ago, but the idea was too "daunting" at the time.

"I am overjoyed to be able to move my body again. I am getting stronger every day and I like to think I'm ready for anything... a hike, swim dive, paddle, ride, ski, and even a big piece of birthday cake."