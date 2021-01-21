ALL'S WELL WITH SAMMO HUNG: Hong Kong veteran star Sammo Hung has sparked health concerns with his public appearances in recent years, but his latest is likely to reassure fans that he is well.

On Sunday, he appeared in a video, posted on his son Timmy Hung's social media account, cheering on the people of Hebei.

The Chinese province has been hit by a resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

In the video, Sammo Hung said in Mandarin: "Hello, fellow countrymen from Hebei, I am Sammo Hung. The pandemic may have kept us apart, but our hearts remain as one.

"Let's unite in fighting the pandemic. I am with you as we face the pandemic together. Hebei jiayou, China jiayou."

"Jiayou" means "keep it up" in Chinese.

Hung, who turned 69 earlier this month, looked to be in good spirits in the video and delivered his short speech in a strong voice.

Last May, the action star and stunt choreographer stunned fans when he appeared to have lost a large amount of weight, as seen in photos shared by Hong Kong singer Alan Tam.

Some netizens said they almost could not recognise Hung, while others asked if he was unwell.

Hung disclosed in an interview in November last year that he had been on a diet, adding that he has fractured both arms three times and suffered several knee injuries during his long career in the entertainment industry.

The God Of War (2017) actor, who made his movie debut as a child in Education Of Love (1961), had a knee operation in 2017.

He was formerly one of the Seven Little Fortunes, a troupe comprising him, Jackie Chan, Corey Yuen and four others who attended a Peking Opera school and went on to become action heavyweights in the Hong Kong film industry.