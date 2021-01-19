LIV TYLER BEATS COVID-19: Actress Liv Tyler (with her children) was bedridden for 10 days due to Covid-19.

In an Instagram post last Friday, the star, 43, said she had tested positive for the virus on New Year's Eve.

"I had made it all the way through 2020 keeping myself and my family safe. Doing everything I could to protect my wolf pack and follow the rules to protect others," she wrote. "Suddenly on the morn of the last day of 2020... it took me down."

She added: "It comes on fast, like a locomotive... With it feelings of fear, shame and guilt swirling through you, who could you have gotten it from and who could you have infected."

Fortunately, none of those in her bubble - including her partner, sports agent Dave Gardner, and children - was infected.

Tyler has a son, 16, from a previous marriage to singer Royston Langdon and two children with Gardner.

The actress, best known for her role as Arwen in The Lord Of The Rings film trilogy, joked that she had "Corona light", adding a beer mug emoji, and was able to recover at home.

"It F's with your body and mind equally. Every day different. Being isolated in a room alone for 10 days is trippy, to say the least," she wrote.

Tyler - the daughter of rock band Aerosmith's lead singer Steven Tyler - said she felt compelled to post about her illness. "I feel we all need to share our stories, to share information, to gather facts and awareness and mostly to know we are not alone in this."

Celebrity pals such as models Lily Aldridge and Erin O'Connor posted their get-well wishes in the comments section, while her children slipped messages and drawings to her under the door.

Having recovered and reunited with her family, Tyler said: "We are all connected through this experience. I am humbled and filled with gratitude. To be well, a gift and beaming love and light to all those who have left this world because of this virus and those who are suffering. Sending love and imaginary universal hugs to all."