CRASH LANDING ON A CAKE: South Korean actress Son Ye-jin turned 39 on Monday, her first birthday since confirming on Jan 1 that she is dating her Crash Landing On You (2019 to 2020) co-star Hyun Bin.

Son plays South Korean heiress Yoon Se-ri, while Hyun, 38, plays North Korean soldier Ri Jeong Hyuk in the popular television series.

They previously starred in the film The Negotiation (2018), in which Hyun plays a kidnapper and Son, a police negotiator.

On Thursday, the actress posted on social media photos and videos of the gifts – which included flowers and cakes – she had received from her fans.

One of the cakes featured a key scene from the TV series in which Yoon crash-lands on Ri, with the words: “Happy birthday to the loveliest Son Ye-jin, who landed in Captain Ri’s arms.”

Writing in both Korean and English, Son said: “It’s my first time receiving so many flowers, cakes and presents on my birthday. This is very surprising and touching. I have also received many congratulations on the 20th anniversary of my debut, so the last 20 years must have been well spent.

“I started the year with your warmth and blessings, so I’m very excited and overwhelmed... I hope this year will be kinder to everyone.”

Son recently appeared in a promotional video for the APAN Star Awards, an awards ceremony for excellence in television in South Korea. It will be held on Jan 24.