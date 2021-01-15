CHOW YUN FAT A RUNNING COACH AND MASSEUR?: One may be forgiven for thinking Chow Yun Fat has switched careers and become a running coach and masseur. The Hong Kong actor has not been seen on the big screen in more than two years.

However, Chow, 65, is seen frequently hiking with other celebrities, with veteran singer Alan Tam the latest artist to join his hiking contingent.

On Wednesday, Tam, 70, posted on Weibo several photos of himself with actors Michael Miu, Felix Wong and Lo Hoi Pang.

Tam wrote: "I ran into some cool guys and old friends in the morning. They have joined Mark Gor's outdoor running team and have just completed their exercises." He was referring to Chow's famous character in the gangster flick A Better Tomorrow (1986).

Tam joined them yesterday, as he wrote: "I didn't know that 'soon' with Mark Gor refers to the next morning. He can not only run, coach and massage, but can take good photos too."

Chow can be seen in the new movie Be Water, My Friend, but it is not known when it will be released in cinemas.