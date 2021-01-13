BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN AND GIRLFRIEND GO PUBLIC: Hot on the heels of American actor Michael B. Jordan and model Lori Harvey making public their relationship on Sunday, actor Brian Austin Green and Australian ballroom dancer Sharna Burgess have followed suit.

Burgess, a professional partner and troupe member on the American edition of reality series Dancing With The Stars (2005 to present), on Monday posted on Instagram a photo of her and Green kissing, with the caption: "Him" and a kiss-mark emoji.

Green, who played David Silver on the teen drama series Beverly Hills, 90210 (1990 to 2000), did not post a corresponding photo on his Instagram, but he told talk show Access Daily last Saturday that he and Burgess holidayed in Hawaii recently and "it's all going really well right now".

He praised his new girlfriend saying she is "an amazing woman" and "super sweet and caring".

Green, 47, was first linked to Burgess, 35, late last month after Britain's Daily Mail spotted them boarding the same flight together at the Los Angeles International Airport.

Green is one of the judges of new reality competition series The Masked Dancer (2020 to present). He made the news in May last year after announcing that he and his wife, actress Megan Fox, had separated after nearly 10 years of marriage.

The couple have three sons. Fox, 34, is dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 30.

Jordan, 33, who played the antagonist Killmonger in the Marvel movie Black Panther (2018) and was named People magazine's "sexiest man alive" last year, disclosed on Sunday that he is dating Harvey, 23. This followed months of rumours as he and Harvey posted photos of themselves together on social media.