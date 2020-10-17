THE SHOW GOES ON: The coronavirus pandemic may not be over, but work has resumed for some celebrities with engagements in China, as the country has managed to keep its Covid-19 cases under control.

Brunei singer-actor Wu Chun has been invited to a charity run in Suzhou, China, on Nov 1 and he left Brunei for China on Wednesday to serve a two-week quarantine before starting work.

Wu, 41, formerly of Taiwanese boy band Fahrenheit, posted on Weibo photos of himself in personal protective equipment (PPE) and looking sad while his wife and two children kissed him.

"Words can never express how much I miss you all," he wrote.

He also posted a photo of himself in PPE at the airport, with the caption: "A day which requires strength and courage."

In another photo of himself in a plane full of passengers in PPE, he said: "I hope we can return to normalcy next year".

He is married to Lin Liying, also 41, and they have a daughter, Neinei, 10, and son, Max, seven.

The couple and their children held a series of birthday celebrations last weekend, as their birthdays fell on Oct 10 and 11.

Yesterday, Wu posted photos of them celebrating their birthdays on the beach a day before he left for China. He said: "The best thing about memories is making them."